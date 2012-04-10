Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open sharply lower on Tuesday, tracking other European stocks following a drop on Wall Street over disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data.

The Swiss stock futures were down 66 points at 6,013 points at 0605 GMT. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Illumina, which Roche is seeking to buy, recommended on Monday that stockholders reject Roche’s offer.

BANKS

The finance minister of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg is prepared to pay for more data on Germans who may have dodged taxes and stashed money in secret Swiss accounts, he told a newspaper in an interview on Sunday.

SWISS LIFE

The head of insurer Swiss Life believes mergers and acquisitions are difficult at the moment, with little opportunities in the Swiss market, a newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swatch Group SA says Roland Streule retires from executive management board

* Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Weatherford International, Ltd.

* STMicroelectronics Statement on Arbitration Award

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in March from 3.4 percent in the previous month. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was offering a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2042 and a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021 in a tender.

