Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Swiss shares were expected to fall on Wednesday, in line with stocks elsewhere in Europe, which sank to 12-week lows during the previous session over jitters about debts in Spain and Italy.

Swiss stock futures were down 43 points at 5,944 points at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

A U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday in favor of Swiss bank UBS AG in a lawsuit brought by Igor Olenicoff, a billionaire former client who ran afoul of the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service and tried to blame the bank.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired tech veteran Chris Gaertner as its head of global corporate finance for the technology group, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

GIVAUDAN

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term goals after posting a 4.7 percent increase in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, just ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

SGS

SGS, the world’s largest inspection services company, said on Wednesday it had bought South African metallurgical testing laboratory Metlab.

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford won final dismissal of claims over 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Santhera Joins EU-funded EndoStem Consortium in Preparation for Clinical Study with Omigapil in Congenital Muscular Dystrophies.

ECONOMY

