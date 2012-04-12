Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

* Swiss drugmaker Roche, in a letter to Illumina Inc shareholders, called its sweetened $51-a-share offer for the maker of genetic analysis equipment “a more than reasonable starting point for negotiations”.

* Roche posted solid first-quarter sales on Thursday as its key cancer drug Avastin sold better after recent setbacks even as the firm was hit by the strong Swiss franc and price pressure in Europe.

UBS

UBS named Gerard Cremoux to lead its Latin American investment banking unit from Sao Paulo in order to pursue more business in a region with robust capital markets and fast-growing domestic rivals.

BANKS

Austria said it could clinch a deal with Switzerland on withholding tax -- aimed at cracking down on alleged tax cheats and dodgers -- by this week, when finance minister Maria Fekter meets her Swiss counterpart Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf in Bern.

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch Group, the world’s largest watchmaker, is buying top-end Swiss watch component maker Simon Et Membrez SA for an undisclosed amount.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newave Energy Holding SA reports 2011 results

* Baloise : says BlackRock and its subsidiaries together dropped below the shareholding threshold of 5 percent.

* Metall Zug : Growth in difficult market environment

* Absolute Invest AG and Alpine Select AG: further discussions have taken place regarding the possible merger of the two companies and both companies have agreed to perform due diligence.

* Swiss Finance & Property is to be newly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange according to the standard for real estate companies as from April 17, 2012. The company is also planning an equity capital increase of approx. 68 million Swiss francs.

* Lonza and Agennix sign development and manufacturing deal for production of Talactoferrin.

* Huegli posts 2011 figures.

ECONOMY

