Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - - Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Friday as investors turned cautious following lower-than-expected Chinese first-quarter GDP data.

Swiss stock futures were down 19 points at 6.031 points at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

TAX

Switzerland cannot make further concessions to Germany and the United States in a dispute over untaxed funds in secret bank accounts, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview.

UBS

UBS’ American wealth management arm bolstered its broker base in March and early April, adding at least 12 veteran advisers who managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Edisun Power Europe said in 2011 EBITDA had risen 26 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

