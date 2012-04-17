FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 17
April 17, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly weaker on Tuesday, in line with other European bourses amid concerns about the euro zone debt crisis before an auction of Spanish bonds later in the day.

Swiss stock futures were down 8 points at 6,029 points at 0606 GMT. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said on Tuesday it intended to outperform the market, helped by good underwriting, its strong capital position and the ongoing reorganisation of its business units to make them more efficient.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco : Robert P. Crouch appointed Regional Head of Adecco North America

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks

