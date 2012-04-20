FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 20
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2012 / 4:45 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food company reports Q1 sales.

For more, double click on

SYNTHES

U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to close in the current quarter.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

* Valora Holding AG’s General Meeting of shareholders approve all Board recommendations

* Nestle’s annual report and the accounts were approved and the shareholders agreed to the release of the Board of Directors and the Management. The Compensation Report was accepted in a separate advisory vote, and shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 1.95 per share.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.