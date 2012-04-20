Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food company reports Q1 sales.

SYNTHES

U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to close in the current quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

* Valora Holding AG’s General Meeting of shareholders approve all Board recommendations

* Nestle’s annual report and the accounts were approved and the shareholders agreed to the release of the Board of Directors and the Management. The Compensation Report was accepted in a separate advisory vote, and shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 1.95 per share.

