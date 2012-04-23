Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Attacks on Switzerland as a tax haven constitute an “economic war” by rivals who want to hurt the country’s big banks and its strength as a financial centre, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Swiss drugmaker Roche is looking for alternatives after it dropped a $6.8 billion hostile offer for genetic specialist Illumina, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
