Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
April 26, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open slightly down on Thurday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would retain its dovish policy stance.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 4 points to 6,119 points at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

STRAUMANN

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG said first-quarter sales slipped 2 percent as double-digit growth in North America failed to alleviate the pain of struggling markets in Europe and Asia.

Logitech

Logitech, the world’s largest computer mouse maker, posted a nine-fold jump in fourth-quarter profit, beating analysts’ expectations, and outlined plans to further streamline its business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Feintool said Germany’s federal cartels office authorized the group’s acquisition of Herzing+Schroth.

* DKSH will provide sales, distribution, and logistics services to support Henkel’s expansion for their cosmetics and toiletries products in Malaysia.

ECONOMY

