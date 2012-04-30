FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 30
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
April 30, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

TRANSOCEAN

Drilling company Transocean, which is facing scrutiny in Brazil after a November spill, briefly evacuated personnel from a drilling rig near Rio de Janeiro’s coast after it listed slightly during maintenance, the company said on Sunday.

For more, see

BANKS, TAX

* Switzerland’s finance minister says withholding tax deals secured with Germany, Britain and Austria will prove to be efficient, a newspaper reported on Sunday, af t er a Swiss political party attempted to stall the legislation.

* An indictment of Zuercher Kantonalbank by U.S. officials in an ongoing tax probe would not mean the state-backed bank’s demise, Chief Executive Martin Scholl said in an interview with the Sonntagszeitung.

* Agreements by Switzerland with Germany, Britain and Austria to tax undeclared assets held in offshore bank accounts from next year could face a delay after a Swiss political party lau nched eff orts to stall a parliamentary vote on the pacts.

PETROPLUS

Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus cautioned that the swift delisting of its shares may hit a snag if the appeal of an undisclosed shareholder is backed by the Swiss bourse.

For more, see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon postd a 43 percent rise in first quarter EBIT to 152 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank posts Q1 results at 0530 GMT

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for blue chips

for other stocks

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.