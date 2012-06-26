Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening little changed on Tuesday as European shares were seen halting a three-session sell off although doubts remained about whether a European Union summit this week will make progress on the euro zone debt crisis.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.1 percent higher, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank Credit Suisse is to cut senior staff in its European investment banking department by up to a third, three sources familiar with the matter said, as tighter regulation and weak markets hit the sector.

NOVARTIS, ROCHE

Data from Thomson Reuters published on Tuesday showed more new drugs are reaching the market and that the industry has been enjoying higher success rates in the costly final stage of clinical development.

ADECCO

Adecco announced the launch of a share buyback programme of up to 400 million euros on a second trading line, with the aim of subsequent cancellation of the shares and reduction of the share capital. The share buyback is planned to commence around mid-July 2012.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bfw Liegenschaften ag : Reto Borner remains as CFO

* Syngenta will adopt new segment reporting of sale s and profitability starting with the first half 2012 results, to be announced on July 26.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.05 points in May from a revised 1.37 points in April, the Swiss bank’s economists said.