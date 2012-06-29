FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, has been talking to banks about raising a new 7 billion euro ($8.7 billion) syndicated loan to help fund its $11.85 billion takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources said on Thursday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Forbo Holding Ltd said it has appointed Andreas Spreiter as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Daniel Keist, who will leave Forbo during the first half of 2013.

ECONOMY

KOF indicator for June at 0700 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
