Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to open flat to mildly higher on Monday, with investors returning to the sidelines as confidence from bold new measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis fizzles.

Meanwhile, tepid Chinese manufacturing data could revive worries over the outlook for the global economy, in turn hitting stocks.

The Swiss Market Index will open 0.1 percent higher at 6071.90, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

SULZER

Swiss engineering group Sulzer is looking for acquisitions and has the financial firepower to spend in the range of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), the company’s chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said the separation of Deutscher Ring Leben/Sach and Deutscher Ring Kranken has been completed, and that the dismantling of the IT infrastructure and file removal under the supervision of auditors will be finished by year-end.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank appointed McKinsey consultant Gabriel Brenna its private banking head effective October 1.

* OC Oerlikon said it divested its Melco business to U.S.-based Mizar Holding Company, Inc. for an undisclosed price as part plan to systematically focus the portfolio.

* Real estate company Zug Estates Holding Ltd, a spin-off from Metall Zug, lists its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange on Monday.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is prepared to defend its cap on the franc with the utmost determination and there is no alternative to the policy in the foreseeable future, the head of the central bank said in an interview published on Sunday.

For more, click on:

* Swiss retail sales data for May due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss PMI data due at 0730 GMT