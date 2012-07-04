Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Wednesday, in line with other global share markets on hopes for a rate cut from the European Central Bank, although activity is likely to be muted as U.S. markets are closed for Independence Day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was indicated up 0.1 percent at 6,199 points, according to pre-market indications from Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS BANKS

Standard & Poor’s revises its outlook on eight Swiss cantonal banks and one retail bank to negative from stable due to risk from real estate price increases.

ZURICH INSURANCE

ING raises Zurich Insurance price target to Sfr 246 from Sfr 245; rating buy

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY