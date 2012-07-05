FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5
July 5, 2012

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to open a touch lower on Thursday, amid a fractional slide in European stocks ahead of widely anticipated moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index was set to open 0.1 percent lower at 6195.67, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was confident it would meet its financial targets after double-digit growth in the Americas and Asias supported volume growth in the third quarter.

