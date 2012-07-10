Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH, July 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open little changed on Tuesday as concerns about flagging global growth offset a better-than-expected start to the U.S. earnings season.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open flat at 6,160 points, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Acino said total revenues in the first half of the year rose by 98 percent to 128.9 million euros ($158.54 million) and it expects full year sales to come in at the top end of guidance of 240 to 260 million euros.

* Sonova said it accepts the decision of the SIX Swiss exchange sanction committee to levy a fine it 2 million Swiss francs for a late disclosure of its profit warning.

* Logitech said its board of directors will ask shareholders at its annual general meeting on Sept. 5, 2012, to approve a one-time dividend, estimated of 0.81 francs per share, distributed out of capital contribution reserves.

* Lonza launches its next generation GS Gene Expression System, which provides up to a 6 week reduction in cell line construction allowing for faster generation of clonal cell lines.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024 and another 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2037 in a tender.

RESEARCH

* RBC cuts Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG price target to Sfr 90 from Sfr 100; rating sector perform.

* RBC cuts Kuehne + Nagel price target to Sfr 110 from Sfr 115; rating sector perform.