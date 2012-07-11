FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11
July 11, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday, as lacklustre U.S. corporate results and uncertainty about the euro zone crisis dented sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open down at 6,171 points, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BOURSE

The SIX Swiss Exchange made no changes to Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, or SMI, in its yearly review.

KUONI

Kuoni said it won’t produce a profit margin before interest and tax of more than 3 percent given slumping economic prospects in Europe, according to an interview in Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

VP Bank

Liechtenstein-based VP Bank said Roger Hartmann would step down as chief executive in mid-July for personal reasons, with a replacement CEO to be announced in due course.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DKSH said it is acquiring the German-Japanese trading company Clay and Company Limited for an undisclosed price, a bid to expand its capital investment goods and lifestyle business in Japan.

ECONOMY

