Swiss stocks - Factors to watch On July 12

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to slip on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors seen cutting their exposure to riskier assets following uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures.

The blue-chip Swiss Market Index is called to open 0.3 percent lower at 6158.02, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

ATLN.VX

Europe’s leading biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it would slash costs to help it make the most of its pulmonary arterial hypertension business (PAH) and counter an unfavourable exchange rate and competition on pricing.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*ABB said it won orders worth around $80 million to supply power technologies and medium-voltage drive systems for the new Ichthys liquefied natural gas project’s processing plant near Darwin, Australia. Approximately half of the order value was booked at the end of the first quarter, with follow-through orders in the second quarter.

*Partners Group said first-half inflows stood at 2.4 billion euros ($2.94 billion) and confirmed it expects the level of client interest to be sustained through the second half of 2012 and that demand for the full year should reach 4-5 billion euros.

*Adecco holds 10 percent of its own share capital (Adecco registered shares) and sale positions of 10.6 percent

*Daetwyler said it will acquire Dutch-based Nedis Group to expand in online and catalogue distribution for an undisclosed price.

ECONOMY