Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open slightly higher on Friday, after China’s second-quarter growth data met forecasts but kept expectations alive that officials will take more steps to support the world’s second largest economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

BANKS

A group of 11 global banks linked to the Libor scandal may face $14 billion in regulatory and legal settlement costs through 2014, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley analysts.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse AG has hired former Nomura banker Will Brett as managing director and head of Americas Corporate Equity Derivatives, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

VONTOBEL

Swiss private bank Vontobel said on Friday it had made an offer to the board of directors of BB Biotech to exchange shares in the publically traded investment company for those of a newly established Luxembourg-based fund.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* In the first half-year of 2012 net sales at the EMS Group increase rose 4.0 percent to 904 million Swiss francs ($922.17 million)

* BB Biotech said it posted net profit after tax of 354 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2012.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import price index due at 0715 GMT.

RESEARCH

* Jefferies cuts Roche price target to Sfr 190 from Sfr 200; rating buy.

* Jefferies raises Novartis price target to Sfr 60 from Sfr 56; rating buy.

* UBS cuts Georg Fischer AG price target to SFR 490 from SFR 540; rating buy