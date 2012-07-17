FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17
July 17, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open slightly up on Tuesday, in line with shares elsewhere in Europe, with investors positioning for more dovish language from the Fed’s Chairman Ben Bernanke who begins a two-day Congressional testimony later in the session.

Switzerland’s blue-chip SMI was expected to open up 0.2 percent at 6,205 points, according to pre-market indications provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SGS

The world’s largest testing and inspection firm, says it still expects to grow revenue and profit despite the euro zone crisis as it posted a flat first-half net profit that missed analyst expectations.

