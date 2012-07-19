Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open firmer on Thursday thanks to strong performance on Asian and U.S. markets due to an upbeat start to the earnings season.

Switzerland’s blue-chip SMI was called to open up 0.3 percent at 6,285 points, according to pre-market indications provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said the strong dollar could hurt sales and operating income more than originally expected this year as it reported solid second-quarter core earnings and said it had resumed production at a U.S. manufacturing site.

ACTELION

Europe’s biggest biotech company said on Thursday recently announced cost cuts should boost profit this year as it posted a profit for the first-half of 2012.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog secures major order from Alnatura

* Roche : FDA clears Accu-Chek Combo system - Roche’s new interactive insulin pump system for people with diabetes

* Nestle Health Science has acquired a stake in a U.S. firm Accera, to support the ongoing trials and rollout of the firm’s key brand, Axona, a medical food intended for the clinical dietary management of mild to moderate Alzheimer‘s.

* BB Biotech Bannounces structured distribution policy and specifies reasons for rejection of the proposal made by Vontobel Group

ECONOMY

Trade data for July due at 0600 GMT