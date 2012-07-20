Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss shares are set to dip slightly on Friday, taking their cue from losses in Asia and from European markets that were consolidating.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was set to open down 0.16 percent at 6,314 points, according pre-market data by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse is laying off another 138 employees in the New York region beginning next month, the third round of layoffs it has made this year.

* Credit Suisse has appointed Morgan Stanley’s David Hammond as managing director and global head of metals and mining, in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd. said total fee-earning assets for the group decreased by 2.1 percent to $7.41 billion in the quarter to end June, primarily as a result of $140 million negative impact from technical factors and foreign exchange, partly due to depreciation of the euro.

* ABB said it will acquire Dutch Amarcon BV, which has 15 employees, to expand its advisory systems offering for customers in the maritime sectors for an undisclosed price. The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2012.

* New orders at Sulzer exceeded 2 billion francs in the first half of the year and reached a record high, the firm said.

* SGS bought Sercovam Tests Laboratory Group headquartered in Cestas, France. Founded in 1987 and privately owned, Sercovam employs 85 people and generated 2011 revenues in excess of 9 million euros.

* In the first half of 2012, Mikron increased order intake and sales, while it suffered from a significant year-on-year decrease in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 0.5 million francs.

ECONOMY