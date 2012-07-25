Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with other European exchanges following a third consecutive day of losses on Wall Street.

The blue-chip Swiss Market index is set to open 0.2 percent lower at 6,160 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

WEATHERFORD

Oilfield services company Weatherford International Ltd on Tuesday posted a rise in pre-tax quarterly earnings despite a $100 million charge for its estimated settlement with the U.S. government over its past work in sanctioned countries.

LONZA

Swiss drug industry supplier Lonza confirmed its profit guidance on Wednesday and said demand in its key business remained strong despite macroeconomic uncertainties. 

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* MEYER BURGER said it expects to achieve the lower half of its FY guidance of net sales of between 600-800 million Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of between 4 to 8 percent. For the first half it reported net sales of approximately 307 million and an order backlog of 670 million francs.

* COMET GROUP H1 profit halved to 2.7 million Swiss francs, while sales dropped to 104.1 million after 116.8 million francs the year before.

* LLB Group said for the first six months of 2012, it expects to post group net profit of around CHF 62 million.

