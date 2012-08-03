Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to hold steady on Friday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets ahead of U.S. jobs numbers that could fuel the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to move again on policy.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, or, SMI, is set to open unchanged at 6408, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets on Friday, saying it expects to continue to outgrow markets over the next five years after posting a sharply higher first half profit.

For related news, click on

TRANSOCEAN

The contract driller said its forecast for an annual increase of 2 to 4 percent in costs in 2013 included legal expenses for the anticipated civil-liability trial next year over the Macondo well blowout.

For related news, click on

UBS

* UBS said it is expanding the role of British investment banker Hew Glyn Davies to include vice-chairman of the Swiss bank’s overall U.K. activities, an effort to better join up the securities unit with money-management for the wealthy.

* A commercial mortgage-backed securities strategist at UBS filed a whistle-blower suit that alleges he was fired for refusing to publish biased reports.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB has won an order worth around $55 million to supply three new substations and transmission infrastructure for the Brazilian utility Eólicas do Sul. The order was booked in the second quarter.

* Adecco said Boston, MA-based MFS Investment Management and subsidiaries holds more than 3 percent of the share capital of the company in registered shares.

* Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA is seeking to tighten control of insurers’ cash positions, saying existing rules have shown the need for reform.

* VP Bank reported a 25 million Swiss franc profit for the first half of 2012, and said clients had pulled about 38 million francs from the bank in the period.

* Industrial group OC Oerlikon reported a 10 percent fall in order intake in the first half of 2012, spurred by a sharp decline in orders in its textile business.

ECONOMY