Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug. 6
August 6, 2012

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug. 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open little changed on Monday, in line with other European bourses as investors remain cautious in the absence of concrete policy measures to tackle the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, or, SMI, is set to open unchanged at 6463, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

RICHEMONT

The world’s second largest luxury goods group, said on Monday that operating and net profit were likely to increase by between 20 and 40 percent in the first half of 2012 as sales surged.

TAX

The Swiss government is bracing for protracted negotiations with the United States over undeclared funds stowed by U.S. citizens in Swiss offshore bank accounts, President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying in several Swiss newspapers at the weekend.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it was buying Gladstone Testing, Australia, which is expected to generate revenues this year in excess of 1.4 million Australian dollars.

* BKW AG has shut down Mühleberg nuclear power plant (KKM) on August 5, 2012, as scheduled, for refuelling and annual revision work. The work is due to take roughly four weeks. BKW is carrying out a range of important renewal and maintenance work with a view to long-term operation of the plant.

* Novartis and University of Pennsylvania form broad-based R&D alliance to advance novel T-cell immunotherapies to treat cancer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
