Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7
August 7, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Tuesday, with investors seen looking for fresh catalysts, such as Chinese and U.S. economic numbers later this week.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated flat at 6,460 points, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AFG Arbornia Forster reported a first half net loss of 11.3 million Swiss francs hit by a currency loss of 13.9 million. Sales fell to 594 million francs from 635 million last year with the company citing the impact of the cold winter weather on building activity.

* Helvetia Investment Foundation launches Swiss real estate asset group

* Partners Group invests in Novotel Nathan Road Hotel in Hong Kong

* LEM recorded a net profit of 10.7 million for Q1

ECONOMY

* The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July is remained steady at 2.9 percent.

* Data on the Swiss National Bank’s forex reserves for July is due around 0700 GMT

* Inflation data for July is due at 0715 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
