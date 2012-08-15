FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15
August 15, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are called to open lower on Wednesday, as investors move to the sidelines and wait for clear moves by central banks before increasing their exposure to equities.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss market index is shaping to open 0.3 percent lower at 6485, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

HOLCIM

Holcim reported a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit of 379 million Swiss francs, up 9.2 percent, driven by emerging market growth and growth in North America and confirmed its financial targets.

For more, click on

NESTLE

Nestle has no plans to split itself like rival Kraft or spin off its Nespresso coffee unit, the food and beverage maker’s chairman Peter Brabeck said in an interview.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said Swissmedic has approved Perjeta against breast cancer in Switzerland.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
