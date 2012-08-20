Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 20

ZURICH, 20 August (Reuters) - Swiss shares are likely to continue their upward movement on Monday underpinned by Friday’s gains on Wall Street and the positive trend seen in Asian markets amid hope of further progress this week in resolving the simmering eurozone crisis.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated for a flat opening at 6525 points, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

BANKS

The chances of any swift Swiss-German deal to counter tax evasion looked slim on Sunday after politicians traded criticism over efforts to limit the traditional secrecy of Swiss banks.

Switzerland wants to allow German authorities to make back-dated inquiries about Germans who stashed cash in secret Swiss accounts to avoid tax when a bilateral deal on tax evasion comes into force, a German magazine reported on Saturday.

UBS

The German chairman of Swiss bank UBS said he has no evidence bank data on alleged German tax evaders purchased by the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) was leaked from his bank.

SWATCH

The Swatch Group SA has room to grow with its strong presence in emerging markets, a stable home currency and a possible consolidation of the watch industry, Barron’s financial weekly reported on Sunday.

TAX

Italian prime minister Mario Monti, on vacation in the Swiss alps, and Switzerland’s finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf discussed on Friday negotiations for a deal to tax assets stashed by wealthy Italians in hidden Swiss offshore accounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog said net sales in the first half of 2012 rose to 314.9 million Swiss francs and it expects the second half of the year to be better than the first.

* Adval Tech posted a net loss of 7.7 million Swiss francs in the first half Of the year. It expects to achieve its sales targets of growth of 4-7 percent year-on-year.

* Leclanche said its first half net loss widened to 5.4 million Swiss francs, from 4.9 million last year, citing a factory expansion and higher staffing numbers. For the rest of the year Leclanche predicts higher sales and a smaller loss.

ECONOMY