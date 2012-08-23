Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug. 23

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss equities were set to rise on Thursday, in line with share markets elsewhere in Europe, with investors seen buying riskier assets after expectations that the Federal Reserve might launch another round of stimulus to help the struggling economy.

Minutes from the Fed’s July 31-Aug. 1 meeting suggested it was likely to deliver further monetary support “fairly soon”, with policymakers staying quite categorical about their dissatisfaction with the present economic outlook.

The blue-chip Swiss SMI was indicted up 0.5 percent at 6,507 points, according to pre-market data provided by bank Julius Baer <JBPRE01.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

Banks must make deep cultural changes to win back the trust of customers, supervisors, politicians and the public that was lost in the financial crisis, Stefan Winter, head of investment banking, Germany at UBS said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni Group increased its turnover by nearly 27 percent to CHF 2.64 billion Swiss francs during the first half of 2012. The operating loss was 29.4 million francs against a loss of 32.5 million francs a year earlier.

* Implenia said with effect from 31 August 2012, the syndicated loan due to expire at the end of September 2012 extends loan, which totals CHF 500 million, to five years. The final maturity is now end of August 2017.

* Comet Group first half sales to 104.1 million Swiss francs, down 10.9 percent compared to the year earlier period, EBITDA margin of 10.6 percent in line with expectations.

* Peach Property Group net asset value rose 3.3 percent to 134.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2012.

* Valora Group reports first-half 2012 net revenues of 1.39 billion Swiss francs, -0.7 percent lower than a year earlier.

* gategroup said revenues rose 7.2 percent to 1.41 billion Swiss francs in the first half.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.8 percent in July to 17.409 billion Swiss francs from a year earlier, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.916 billion Swiss francs in July.