Swiss stocks - Factors to watch On Aug 24

ZURICH, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with other European exchanges as global growth worries persist and investors scale back expectations of a new round of Federal Reserve stimulus following comments from a Fed member.

The blue-chip Swiss SMI was indicted 0.1 percent lower at 6,445 points, according to pre-market data provided by bank Julius Baer <JBPRE01.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

The $62 million compensation plan proposed by Nasdaq OMX Group for fallout from Facebook’s botched IPO is “inadequate to address the magnitude of Nasdaq’s unprecedented failures”, UBS Securities LLC said in a letter to U.S. regulators.

TAX

German Foreign Minister Guide Westerwelle does not see the need to renegotiate a deal with Switzerland to tax offshore accounts that opposition politicians in Berlin have said is too lenient on tax cheats, a Swiss newspaper reported on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition Consolidated revenue of 545 million Swiss francs in H1 2012.

* Gurit increases net sales by 20 percent to 195.6 million Swiss francs and operating profit by 68.5 percent to 17.2 million francs in the first half of 2012.

* mobilezone increased first half sales to 146.1 million Swiss francs, and consolidated profit to 7.4 million francs.