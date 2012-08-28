Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 28

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen slipping on Tuesday as investors shun riskier-assets ahead of a gathering of global central bankers later in the week.

The blue-chip Swiss SMI was indicted 0.3 percent lower at 6,473 points, according to pre-market data provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said diagnostics boss Daniel O‘Day will take over as head of its dominant pharma division to replace Pascal Soriot who is joining Astrazeneca as chief executive.

Roche, the world’s largest maker of cancer drugs, said Roland Diggelmann, currently head of the Asia-Pacific region in the diagnostics division, will take over the unit from O‘Day and also join the executive committee.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has received approval from the European Commission for Jakavi, a drug for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, that was licensed from Incyte.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Castle Alt Inv AG - Publication of capital reduction

* NEW VALUE AG : Write-off of the investment in Qualilife AG

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.55 in July from a revised 1.59 in June, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday, a level broadly in line with its long-term average.

* Swiss non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT