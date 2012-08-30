Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug. 30

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to edge lower on Thursday, tracking overnight stock market declines in Asia, which fell on worries over the weak global economy, while traders added that doubts over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) response to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could also weigh on equity markets.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI, was indicated 0.2 percent lower at 6411 in pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

NOVARTIS

* Novartis said a lung drug to treat so-called smoker’s cough would be submitted to European and Japanese health authorities later this year after meeting Phase III study goals.

* U.S. health regulators approved Novartis AG’s drug Afinitor Disperz for the treatment of a rare brain tumor in children of age one year and above.

For more, click on

BKW

Switzerland’s Muehleberg nuclear power plant is safe, its operator BKW said, after conducting tests on one of its pressure vessels after a similar model in Belgium was found to be faulty.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said first-half profit rose 7.8 percent to 219.3 million Swiss francs ($229.49 million)despite the persistently uncertain economic environment of very low interest rates, the volatility in financial markets, and the strength of the Swiss franc, with all business units contributing to this profit.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said first-half net profit rose to 61.6 million francs, with 2 million francs of net new money, hit by individual public institutions withdrawing assets.

* Helvetia said it is taking over the portfolio of SEV Versicherungen Genossenschaft and its approximately 15,000 policyholders, strengthening its individual life business and gaining access to a new customer segment.

*Implenia said first-half profit rose to 13.1 million francs from 4.2 million francs, and that it is confident based on a 9.1 percent rise in its order book to 3.283 billion.

* Siegfried said first-half net profit was 13.2 million francs on revenue of 178.7 million francs.

* Emmi said first-half net profit rose 11.4 percent to 39.3 million francs amid a 2.2 percent rise in net sales to 1.339 billion.

* Tamedia said first-half net profit fell 16 percent to 73.7 million Swiss francs ($77.12 million) amid a 5.4 percent drop in revenue, reflecting the lackluster Swiss advertising market.

* SIX Swiss Exchange said its Sanction Commission decided that Dufry did not breach its obligations to disclose management transactions. The warnings issued by the company to two individuals required to report transactions complied with the applicable rules.

ECONOMY