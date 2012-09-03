Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly weaker on Monday, in line with other European markets, nervous ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday and with activity dampened as U.S. markets are closed.

Switzerland’s blue-chip SMI index was seen down 0.2 percent at 6,373 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is relocating dozens of back-office jobs from Singapore to India and Poland as part of efforts to cut costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

For more, double click on

UBS

Three former UBS AG executives were convicted on Friday of conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by operating a scheme to rig bids to invest municipal bond proceeds.

For more, double click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis presents data at European Respiratory Society Congress

* Valora Holding AG : Lorenzo Trezzini steps down as CFO

* Helvetia reports first-half results

* LifeWatch AG board holds constructive dialogue with recently formed shareholder group

*AFG disposes of Corporate Centre in Arbon

*Gurit prolongs supply contract with Aerospace customer

*Castle Alt Inv AG - Transaction in Own Shares

*Altin AG publishes Half-yearly Report

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for July due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss purchasing managers’ index for August due at 0730 GMT