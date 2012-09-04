FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4
September 4, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening little changed on Tuesday, as global markets were supported by hopes for more stimulus from central banks as well as movement on the euro zone debt crisis.

Switzerland's blue-chip SMI index was seen flat at 6,435 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

A judge in Argentina has ordered the arrest of Credit Suisse executive and former U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Mulford because he failed to testify over a 2001 Argentine debt swap, the state news agency reported on Monday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis : Higher dose of Novartis drug Exelon Patch approved by FDA for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease

*Partners Group reports strong results for H1 2012, with a 19 percent increase in EBITDA to CHF 127 million and adjusted net profit of CHF 125 million

* Castle Alt Inv AG - Transaction in Own Shares

ECONOMY

* Gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent in the second quarter compared with the first, the State Secretariat for Economics said, after from a revised growth figure of 0.5 percent for the first three months of the year. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a growth rate of 0.2 percent..


