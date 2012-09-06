Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 6

ZURICH, Sept. 6 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to idle on Thursday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a European Central Bank meeting scrutinized for a new bond-buying plan.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is indicated virtually unchanged at 6,428, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean Chief Executive Steven Newman said on Wednesday he was confident the offshore drilling contractor would ultimately overturn an operating ban upheld by a panel of three Brazilian federal judges last week.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group and Avista Capital Partners said they have closed on the acquisition of Strategic Partners, Inc.

* Myriad Group AG said on Wednesday it has been selected by mobile operators Celcom in Malaysia, Indosat in Indonesia and Mobily in Saudi Arabia to deliver social mobile messaging via Myriad Updates and drive monetization of the mobile social experience for a combined subscriber base of over 70 million users.

* Clariant entered into a partnership with Emerald Technology Ventures to invest in or cooperate with technology companies active in the area of cleantech.

* Logitech shareholders approve resolutions, including dividend, at annual general meeting.

* U-Blox Holding said first-half net profit rose 20.7 percent to 8.9 million Swiss francs and raised full-year guidance to revenue of 165 million francs and EBIT of 20 million francs.

* Infranor Inter annual general meeting.

* PSP Swiss Property AG at EPRA Conference.

ECONOMY