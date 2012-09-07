Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 7

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are poised to open slightly lower on Friday following strong gains the previous session as markets cheered the European Central Bank’s bond buying plan, its latest effort to sedate the euro zone debt crisis.

Switzerland’s blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is set to open 0.1 percent lower at 6,524 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

A U.S. regulator has sued UBS accusing the Swiss bank of violating federal and state laws through misrepresentations in the sale of mortgage-backed securities to two credit unions that later failed, according to a court filing.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta said Caroline Luscombe, Head of Human Resources, will join the Executive Committee with effect from October 1, 2012.

* Tornos announces restructuring as part of strategic realignment.

* CREALOGIX Group sharpens its focus on the financial industry.

* Kudelski’s Nagra unit and Harmonic to Power the World’s First Commercial MPEG-DASH OTT Multiscreen Service.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in August from 2.7 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

* Swiss National Bank forex reserves data due at 0700 GMT.