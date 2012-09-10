FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch
September 10, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sep 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

UBS

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who was arrested a year ago when a loss of $2.3 billion came to light, goes on trial in London this week in a case involving losses of that will subject the Swiss bank to an “uncomfortable” examination of its culture and practices.

For more, click on:

SWISS-GERMAN TAX DEAL

Germany’s opposition Social Democrats (SPD) would scupper a deal to levy taxes on German assets in Swiss bank account even if Switzerland made concessions to allow back-dated inquiries, senior party member Joachim Poss.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said it completed the sale of the Alpiq Anlagentechnik Group’s Energy Transmission Technology business t Vinci Energies for 240 million euros.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
