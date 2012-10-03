Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 3

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open slightly weaker on Wednesday as gloomy economic data from China and uncertainty over the Spanish debt crisis were somewhat offset by continuing underlying monetary support from central banks around the world.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a new twist that a request for European aid was not imminent following a report the country could apply for help soon.

Also weighing was China’s official purchasing managers’ index which is pointing towards a seventh straight quarter of slowdown.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.1 percent lower at 6,609 points, premarket data from bank Julius Baer showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

John Hughes, 30, one of the most senior former traders on UBS’s Exchange Traded Funds desk in London, conceded he also made some unauthorised trades at the trial of “rogue trader” Kweku Adoboli.

BANKS

The price paid by wealth managers to buy up assets from rivals has halved in the last two years, showing that in a rush to buy market share, buyers can drive harder bargains, research has found.  LUXURY STOCKS

European luxury stocks, once a must-have for portfolio managers seeking to avoid the European economic doldrums and get exposure to surging China sales, are falling out of favour, hit by concerns about slowing growth there.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

New Venturetec expects a consolidated net gain of approximately USD 24,600,000 or USD 4.92 per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2012, based on the current valuations of the portfolio companies.

ECONOMY