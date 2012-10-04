Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were poised to open the session a tad higher on Thursday, in line with other European exchanges ahead of fresh U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.2 percent higher at 6,615 points, premarket data from bank Julius Baer showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said unfavourable media coverage in Japan on its implant treatments damaged its third-quarter sales and will impact revenues and profits for the year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Peach Property said it was starting the ‘Living 108’ high-end owner-occupied flats in Berlin.

* The board of Orascom Development has decided to revive the listing and placing of up to 10 percent of equity capital of Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Hotels & Development.

* Swisslog’s CEO Remo Brunschwiler is to leave the company, to take over the role of CEO at Selecta Group as of Jan. 2013. Swisslog’s board will give further details on a successor in due course.

ECONOMY

Q2 Swiss industrial orders are due at 0715 GMT