FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 5
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

* U.S. federal and state authorities are investigating Credit Suisse AG over mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold by the bank, people familiar with the probe said on Thursday.

* Credit Suisse will lay off another 78 employees in the New York region by year-end, its fourth round of cuts for the area this year, a regulatory filing showed.

For related news, click on

UBS

Kweku Adoboli, the ex-UBS trader accused of losing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, was a “star” and his desk was doing “amazingly well” in the months before the debacle, a London court heard on Thursday.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said it is co-initiating a voluntary recall of 323 cases of Buitoni Spinach & Portobello Mushroom All Natural Ravioli due to mislabeling and an undeclared allergen.

* Swiss Re’s board of directors said Chief Investment Officer David Blumer has decided to leave the company, effective 1 November 2012.

* Crealogix is acquiring the entire AdviceManager product business from the German C1 FinCon GmbH company through an asset deal.

* Basilea said its European marketing authorization application for ceftobiprole for the treatment of pneumonia has been accepted for review.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank due to publish foreign exchange reserves data for September 0700 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.