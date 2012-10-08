Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 8

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer announces details of the rights offering in connection with the partial financing of the acquisition of the international wealth management business of Bank of America Merrill Lynch outside the United States and Japan.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG International’s subsidiary EFG Financial Products launches IPO, shares priced at 40-50 francs per registered share.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Safra has announced that up to the expiry of the offer period at 16.00 CEST on 5 October 2012, a total of 30,480,047 registered B shares of Bank Sarasin, representing 97.45% of 31,277,654 shares to which the offer relates, were tendered under the offer.

ECONOMY

* Unemployment data for Sept. Due at 0545 GMT

* CPI data for Sept. Die at 0715 GMT