ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

GIVAUDAN

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term goals on Tuesday as third quarter sales came in at the high end of expectations, helped by a positive currency impact and growth in emerging markets.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Swiss bond auction announcement due at 0600 GMT.