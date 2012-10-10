FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 10
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
October 10, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

Alleged rogue trader Kweku Adoboli exposed Swiss bank UBS to billions of dollars of hidden market risk for weeks on end, peaking at nearly $12 billion on Aug. 8 last year, a London court heard on Tuesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it will acquire a 51 percent stake in Greek travel retailer Folli Follie Group, a bid to focus on emerging markets and tourist destinations by strengthening its position in the Mediterranean region.

* Implenia said it is acquiring Norwegian-Swedish firm Tego for an undisclosed price in a bid to expand its services in the region.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank said the Swiss franc is still highly valued, and that the 1.20 cap is still the right policy, at a International Monetary Fund event.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.