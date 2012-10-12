FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 12
October 12, 2012 / 4:45 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with other European bourses as uncertainty about Spain’s debt crisis and earnings season gloom kept a lid on risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya showed “significant early effect” in reducing brain volume loss at six months, according to a new analysis of two late-stage studies.

For related news, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS acquires Australian Radiation Services Pty. Ltd, in Melbourne, Australia.

* Sulzer said order intake rose 12.3 percent in the first nine months of the year to 2.97 billion Swiss francs, driven by its major pump acquisition.

* Dufry plans to issue U.S. dollar denominated Senior Notes with a target deal size of approximately $500 million.

* Carlo Gavazzi posted first-half sales of 69 million Swiss francs and said it had been adversely affected by lower demand in Spain and Italy.

* Elma Group said revenue fell 7.5 percent in the first nine months of the year to 83.3 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

