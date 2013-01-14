FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 14
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Monday, in line with other European bourses, buoyed in part by comments from a Federal Reserve official about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening rising 0.2 percent to 7,204 points, according to premarket indications from banks Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ALL LISTED COMPANIES

The majority of Swiss voters support a plan to impose some of the tightest limits in the world on “fat cat” pay, a poll published on Sunday showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.