ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

SGS

Testing and inspection company SGS publishes full-year results at 0600 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited successfully places Basel III compliant tier 2 capital.

ECONOMY

* The SNB publishes preliminary annual results at 0630 GMT.

* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT.