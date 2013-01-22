FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jan 22
#Switzerland Market Report
January 22, 2013 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said Charles Dallara, currently Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance or IIF, will join the firm as a U.S.-based partner and will further assume the role of Americas chairman. Partners will propose Dallara as a new board member and vice chairman of the board of directors at its shareholder meeting May 2.

* Interroll said it has received a dynamic storage order worth nearly 6.5 million Swiss francs for high density pallet flow storage to be installed in two new distribution centres for Red Bull in Thailand.

ECONOMY

