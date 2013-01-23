FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 23
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker is due to publish full-year results at 0600 GMT.

SWISS RE

Data aggregator Property Claims Service (PCS) upped its insured loss estimate from superstorm Sandy to $18.75 billion, leaving investors in a catastrophe bond issued by Swiss Re facing possible losses.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said its board approved a previously disclosed capital increase of 142,048.14 Swiss francs by issuing 7,102,407 registered shares to pay for Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s private banking unit outside the U.S.

* Ascom said it expects a full-year profit of 20 million Swiss francs following revenues of around 450 million francs, and will propose an increased dividend of 0.30 francs per share in the form of a tax-free distribution from the capital contribution reserves.

ECONOMY

Swiss ZEW investor sentiment index due at 1000 GMT.

