Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 21
February 21, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with other European markets after a late session sell off on Wall Street and across-the-board losses in Asia overnight as investors took some recent gains off the table.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 7,594 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday: The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said it would redeem $1.5 billion in tier 1 capital notes, part of measures to manage it capital to comply with tougher regulation.

For related news, click on:

SWISS RE

The world’s number 2. reinsurer’s 2012 earnings rose almost 60 percent as a hike in premiums and margins, the release of cash set aside for claims that did not materialise and investment gains offset Hurricane Sandy losses.

For related news, click on:

STRAUMANN

Straumann, the world’s largest maker of dental implants, hopes its focus on cost cuts and investments in North America, China and Brazil will help it make more profit in 2013 even if the dental market remains sluggish.

For related news, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Swiss trade data for January due at 0700 GMT.

