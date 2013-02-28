Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28

Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets, helped by reassurances about continued support from central banks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 7,510, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

Two former UBS AG traders in Singapore are suing the bank for wrongful dismissal, saying the bank fired them to lessen its role in the alleged manipulation of reference rates used to price currency derivatives known as non-deliverable forwards.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta : U.S. Department of Agriculture approves Agrisure Duracade corn rootworm trait, enabling launch in the United States for the 2014 planting season

* Kudelski reports 2012 results: total revenues of CHF 860.3 million sustained by strong emerging markets

* AEVIS Holding SA increased revenues in the fiscal year 2012 by 70 percent to CHF 341.5 million due to acquisitions

* ORIOR Group presents solid results for 2012: Revenues increase to CHF 501.5 million, EBITDA and net profit only slightly below year-ago levels

ECONOMY

* The growth of the Swiss economy slowed to 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, but was still healthier than most analysts had predicted due to robust domestic consumption.