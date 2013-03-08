FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8
March 8, 2013

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets with fresh signs of Chinese economic growth and expectations that U.S. data will show a further pick-up in employment giving a boost to risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 7,719 points, according to the SMI future..

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology Ltd entered into a secured loan agreement for 30 million Swiss francs with a Swiss banking syndicate, to partially refinance the costs of its new production and headquarters building.

* High-tech electronics group Cicor said provisional figures for 2012 show the positive trend of the first half of the year has gathered strength.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach AG has successfully completed negotiations with lending banks for amendment of credit agreements.

* gategroup has signed a pair of five-year agreements worth approximately 425 million francs to provide catering and provisioning services for Iberia and Iberia Express.

* PubliGroupe posted a group net profit of 50.2 million francs in 2012 compared to 27.7 million a year earlier helped by the sale of a significant portion of its real estate portfolio and web service provider Namics.

* Coltene said full-year net income rose 68.5 percent to 9.5 million francs.

ECONOMY

Swiss consumer prices due at 0815 GMT.

